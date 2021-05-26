LIVE: Multiple people killed, injured in San Jose rail yard shooting; suspect dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

There are "multiple victims and multiple casualties," spokesperson Russell Davis said. He wasn't able to offer a more specific count.

The shooter is among the dead, Davis said.

The shooting was in the area of a VTA control center and rail yard, where light rail cars are stored. The building is not open to the public, so the shooter would have needed employee access or to have broken in, said VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress.

"We ask for people's prayers," Childress said.

The incident started at 6:50 a.m. PT. A witness told our sister station KGO they heard gunshots.



Police asked that "everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation."

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
