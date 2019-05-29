New York man who allegedly murdered daughter-in-law added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list

RYE, New York (WABC) -- A man accused of murdering his daughter-in-law in New York seven years ago was added to the list of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted fugitives Wednesday.
Eugene Palmer is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing 39-year-old Tammy Palmer in Stony Point on September 24, 2012, before fleeing into Harriman State Park.
Police say he waited until she put her two children on the school bus before shooting her three times with a shotgun as she walked up the driveway.
An arrest warrant was issued in Rockland County, followed by a federal warrant on June 10, 2013.
Authorities believe the 80-year-old fugitive has been living under aliases and is considered armed and dangerous.
Palmer is known to be interested in auto racing and is a car enthusiast, officials said. He is also an experienced hunter and outdoorsman.
He is approximately 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds with brown eyes. He is balding with gray hair, and his left thumb is deformed.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Palmer's arrest and conviction of Eugene Palmer. Additional reward money may be offered by other law enforcement agencies.
The slot became available after a New Jersey murder suspect on the list was arrested in Maryland in March.
Lamont Stephenson, accused of killing girlfriend Olga DeJesus and her dog in Newark in October 2014, was taken into custody at a traffic stop in Prince Georges County.
