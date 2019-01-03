Newark officials report crime decrease of 15 percent

City leaders in Newark discuss an overall reduction in crime during 2018. They are also announcing the creation of two new police precincts in the city.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
City leaders in Newark are announcing the creation of two new police precincts, and give an update on the roll out of police body cameras.

They're also revealing that overall crime in the city was down by about 15 percent last year.

Newark also saw the lowest number of homicides in a decade.

The city, however, did see an uptick in aggravated assaults, stabbings and rapes.

Newark also recovered more than 560 guns.

Complete details were being released at a news conference on Thursday.

The statistics also showed an increase of aggravated assaults and rapes in Newark.



