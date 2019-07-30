NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey State Police say a dump truck struck two troopers outside of their patrol cars and multiple pedestrians in the eastbound lanes of I-280.The accident happened around 10:20 a.m. near mile post 9.8.Both troopers have been taken to area hospitals, officials said.No serious injuries reported to pedestrians.Police say the dump truck remained on scene.All lanes closed due to investigation. Expect delays.----------