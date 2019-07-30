WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey State Police say a dump truck struck two troopers outside of their patrol cars and multiple pedestrians in the eastbound lanes of I-280.
The accident happened around 10:20 a.m. near mile post 9.8.
Both troopers have been taken to area hospitals, officials said.
No serious injuries reported to pedestrians.
Police say the dump truck remained on scene.
All lanes closed due to investigation. Expect delays.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck in West Orange
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More