MTA bus slams into building in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
An MTA bus slammed into a building in Brooklyn Friday morning, leaving the driver injured.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at Ralph and St. Mark's avenues.

There were no customers on board the B45 bus at the time, and authorities say the driver was making a right turn when he lost control and smashed into the building.

He suffered trauma and was rushed to Kings County Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and inspectors from the Department of Buildings also responded to check the integrity of the building.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashbus accidentcar into buildingmtaNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 babies, 2 adults stabbed inside Queens day care
2 dead, off-duty Yonkers officer wounded in shooting
Funeral for mom of MS-13 victim killed at daughter's memorial
Home security video shows repairman examining kids' underwear
Investors scrap Staten Island's giant Ferris wheel
Video: Woman chases alleged groper out of Grand Central
Death of suspected shoplifter in NYC ruled a homicide
NJ sheriff apologizes for racist comments, but won't resign
Show More
Sex robot brothel gets pushback from religious group
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
Sex offender from LI accused of having sex with dog
FanDuel agrees to pay out disputed $82K sports bet
Trump drops civil tone, attacks Kavanaugh's accuser by name
More News