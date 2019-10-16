NYPD: Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Baltic Street and Hoyt Street in Brooklyn due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/VxZz7Dy3l9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 16, 2019

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left a man wounded in Brooklyn Tuesday night.A call came in shortly before 8 p.m. for a shooting on Baltic Street in the Gowanus section.The NYPD says a man was shot by police and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.Sources say that the suspect was in the middle of shooting at someone else when police showed up and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.A weapon was recovered at the scene.Police are urging people to avoid the area.----------