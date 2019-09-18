NYPD officer to be released from hospital after Staten Island shooting

CLIFTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- The NYPD officer who was wounded during a shootout with a suspect on Staten Island Tuesday is being released from the hospital.
Officers responded to a domestic violence call on Prince Street in Clifton and attempted to arrest 39-year-old Gregory Edwards, but he resisted.
Police deployed a Taser, hitting the Edwards' back. He then pulled out a gun and fired two shots, and one hit a female officer.
One of the officers fired three shots, killing Edwards.
Authorities say Edwards has a criminal record that includes 16 arrests on domestic assault and weapons charges. He served five years in prison for shooting two people in 2004.
The wounded officer was recovering after surgery late Tuesday afternoon at Richmond University Medical Center, and was praised by Mayor Bill de Blasio for her bravery.
"I want to tell you our officer today acted heroically, bravely, professionally. It's extraordinary," said the mayor.
