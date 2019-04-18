NYPD officer wounded, suspect dead in New York City shooting

Police Officer Shot, Suspect Fled — Specialty units are responding to Washington Heights where a man shot an officer and fled through a parking lot. Updates here: https://t.co/ARjt5mTm5Y #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/HzDDkRxKqg — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) April 18, 2019

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a suspect was killed and an NYPD officer was shot in the arm Washington Heights on Thursday afternoon.The incident was reported near West 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue around 4:30 p.m.Police say two plain-clothes officers from the 34th Precinct responded to the area after reports of shots fired. They chased a person into a nearby parking lot where shots were exchanged.One man was killed and a gun was found near his body. Another suspect has been taken into custody, but their role in the incident remains unclear.The officer was shot in the arm and taken to St. Luke's hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.Video posted to Citizen App shows officers running across a street that's blocked off by police cruisers.----------