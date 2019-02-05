Officer pinned between cars by Bronx robbery suspects to be released from hospital

The NYPD officer injured Monday during a confrontation with a suspect in the Bronx is released from Jacobi Medical Center.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
An NYPD officer who was pinned between two cars by fleeing carjacking and robbery suspects in the Bronx is leaving the hospital Tuesday.

The 24-year-old officer was set to leave Jacobi Medical Center amid a sea of blue, with fellow officers lining the sidewalk.

The violent crime spree came to an end Monday with one suspect shot and two others in custody, thanks to the officer's heroic actions.

Police say she opened fire after the female driver of the allegedly carjacked vehicle suddenly began to drive in reverse, pinning her between two cars and dragging her in an effort to flee the scene.

The officer suffered injuries to her hip, leg and pelvis, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

The driver of the vehicle, said to be a teenager, was in critical but stable condition at Lincoln Hospital with gunshot wounds to her chest and left side of her torso.

Monahan said the crime spree began around 6 a.m. Sunday in the Bronx, where three suspects allegedly carjacked a vehicle. They then drove to Manhattan, police said, where they were involved in another robbery. They then drove to Brooklyn, where they allegedly committed two more robberies and a carjacking after leaving the scene of an accident.

Around 11 a.m., authorities were alerted that the vehicle had been located in the vicinity of Sheridan Avenue and East 162nd Street in the Melrose section shortly before noon. Monahan said one of the suspect was due in court on an unrelated matter, which is why the car was parked at the scene.

As officers approached, Monahan said the driver suddenly began driving in reverse, pinning the officer between the suspect's vehicle and another parked car. That's when she discharged her service weapon, hitting the driver. All three suspects were then taken into custody, and the officer was rushed to the hospital.

In addition to the robbery pattern, two of the suspects arrested were also recently charged in an additional carjacking and robbery on January 22 in the Bronx.

