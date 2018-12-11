FORT WADSWORTH, Staten Island (WABC) --An NYPD officer who was shot in the stomach during a standoff with a suspect on Staten Island was released from the hospital Tuesday.
Officer Amir Pali was wheeled out of Staten Island University Hospital in a wheelchair to a round of applause by a sea of officers who lined the walkway.
He was wounded, possibly by friendly fire, as authorities attempted to stop a man armed with a knife shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday on Bridge Court in Fort Wadsworth.
The incident was captured on police body camera video, with the suspect apparently yelling "shoot me" as he came toward officers with a 14-inch knife.
"You can see the male attempting to get past who we believe is his wife and coming at the officers," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "You hear multiple times, 'Shoot me, shoot me, shoot me', and the ensuing shots, we have up to 10 to 12 shots at this time, preliminary, with multiple striking the victim, causing his demise."
Authorities say the man was shot when he refused to put the weapon down, even after they hit him with a Taser, which was ineffective.
A series of shots were fired, apparently at close range, with one of those shots hitting the officer in an area that was not covered with his body armor.
Neighbor Virginia Sturge said she walked out of her home to find a chaotic scene, with police involved in a confrontation with her landlord's husband after a report of disorderly conduct.
"Then, I heard bang, bang, bang, and I saw the cop outside calling for backup," she said. "So I had to go back inside the house."
Police say that the suspect was drunk and emotionally disturbed. At this point, it does not appear he had a firearm.
The wounded officer is a three-year veteran of the force.
