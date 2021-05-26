LIVE: Multiple injuries in 'active scene' shooting in San Jose, Calif., officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies investigate active shooter situation at San Jose VTA yard

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police are responding to an "active scene" shooting in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the VTA rail yard, where light rail cars are stored.

Multiple people have been injured, VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress told KGO. She wasn't able to confirm the number of those shot or the extent of their injuries.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said the shooting "left several people being treated," but also didn't elaborate.

San Jose Police Department tweeted the "shooter is down."



The VTA building is not open to the public, so the shooter would have needed employee access or to have broken in, Childress said.

"We ask for people's prayers," Childress said.

Police asked that "everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation."

The incident started at 6:50 a.m. PT. A witness told our sister station KGO they heard gunshots.

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies are planning to hold a briefing. We'll be streaming the press conference live.

EMBED More News Videos

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies say they are investigating an active shooter situation in San Jose.





This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiashootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID briefing
Man arrested in connection with Brooklyn fire that injured 8
NYC mayor's race: Donovan arrested, teachers endorse Stringer, Yang's wife speaks out
New bill aims to prevent fired cops from getting jobs in New York
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy with a storm in spots
2 Long Island businesses burned down in 3-alarm fire
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
Show More
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
No survivors found after firefighting helicopter crashes into marsh
'Super blood moon' lunar eclipse dazzles sky gazers
More TOP STORIES News