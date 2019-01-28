Live power lines fall on occupied school bus after New Jersey crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has breaking details on a crash that brought power lines down on a school bus with children on board.

Eyewitness News
LONG HILL, New Jersey (WABC) --
A school bus with with children aboard collided with a car and then a utility pole in New Jersey Monday morning, causing live power lines to fall on top of the bus.

The school bus and a car crashed at Long Hill and Meyersville Road in Long Hill, causing the bus to veer off the road and into the pole.

Eight students were on the bus at the time, but thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

The children and the driver remained in the vehicle until power to the lines was turned off and they could be safely evacuated.

They are now all safely at school.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashschool busschool bus accidentMorris County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FDNY rescues woman trapped in UES elevator since Friday
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow and brutal cold
NJ waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
NJ district closes schools due to large number of sick students
Passenger charged with DWI after car crashes into SI home
NYC driver arrested after crashing into row of parked cars
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
Former Starbucks CEO considering presidential run
Show More
Suspect charged in Brooklyn attack streamed on Facebook Live
Police: Four women shot while mourning at Newark vigil
12 immigrant workers at Trump NY golf course fired, lawyer says
LIVE: Murphy briefing after tour of North River Tunnel
New law potentially huge step forward for child sex abuse victims
More News