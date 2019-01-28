A school bus with with children aboard collided with a car and then a utility pole in New Jersey Monday morning, causing live power lines to fall on top of the bus.The school bus and a car crashed at Long Hill and Meyersville Road in Long Hill, causing the bus to veer off the road and into the pole.Eight students were on the bus at the time, but thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.The children and the driver remained in the vehicle until power to the lines was turned off and they could be safely evacuated.They are now all safely at school.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------