Power restored to all customers following massive outage in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Power has been restored to all customers following a massive blackout on the West Side of Manhattan Saturday night, and an investigation is now underway into the cause of the outage.
Naveen Dhaliwal has updates from Columbus Circle.



The loss of power stretched from 5th Avenue to Hudson River, and around 34th-72nd Streets starting shortly before 7:00 p.m, and about 72,000 customers were affected. All had their power back by about midnight.

A large-scale power outage impacted Upper Manhattan and Midtown on Saturday evening.



Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was campaigning in Iowa, spoke with Eyewitness News on the phone, and reported that based on information from officials that there was a mechanical problem on a transmission line between two ConEd substations.

Mayor Bill de Blasio updates on mass power outage in Manhattan.



Con Edison CEO John McAvoy said a total of 6 networks went down. A computer at a main feeder station located on 49th Street triggered a precautionary shut down of the networks.

McAvoy says the problem did not appear to be excessive load. The utility will conduct an investigation into the cause of the equipment failures.

"Over the next several days and weeks, our engineers and planners will carefully examine the data and equipment performance relating to this event, and will share our findings with regulators and the public," Con Ed said in a statement.

At a news conference Sunday, de Blasio said there were no indications that a cyber attack or terrorism were involved in the outage.

Con Ed officials added that high power demand did not appear to be a contributing factor.

Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle and some Broadway theaters were among the many locations impacted.

The outage knocked out traffic lights across the area.

NYPD was directing traffic at intersections with dark traffic lights. Governor Andrew Cuomo sent State Police and National Guards to help patrol the streets throughout the night.

In addition, all lanes of West 42nd Street to West 71st Street between the Hudson River to 5th Avenue were closed in both directions.

The MTA says outages were reported at subway stations throughout Manhattan, but service continued.



Mount Sinai West lost power and switched to backup generator power. They had no AC power and no elevator service.

The Parks Department in Manhattan lost all power too. So did WABC-TV, but the station remained on the air thanks to back-up generators.

FDNY call volume in Manhattan jumped dramatically within the first few hours of the blackout.

When the lights went out, the FDNY responded to about 1,000 calls in Manhattan alone. Approximately 750 of those calls were related to elevators and automatic alarms

The FDNY says they had numerous elevators stuck around the Upper West Side. Officials planned to check all buildings to make sure no one else was stuck as power came back.



There were no reports of injuries.

In an interview Sunday morning, De Blasio said he has directed city agencies to investigate the blackout.
Mayor de Blasio said there will be a full review of the cause of Saturday night's blackout.



The mayor commended New Yorkers for handling the power outage "with that trademark NYC grit and toughness" in a tweet.

