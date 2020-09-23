race in america

LIVE: Protesters take to streets of Louisville, Kentucky, after indictment in Breonna Taylor case

Police have detained some people during protests in downtown Louisville in response to a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death.

EMBED More News Videos

In the wake of only one officer being indicted in the Breonna Taylor killing, the city of Louisville descended in a new round of unrest, with police and protesters clashing.



The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.
SEE ALSO: Breonna Taylor announcement: Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in her death

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in her home.

After the decision Wednesday, protesters in Injustice Square chanted, "No justice, no peace!" and began marching through the streets. Some sat quietly and wept.

Police later cordoned off a street with yellow tape, telling protesters to move back. Officers in protective gear could be seen detaining and handcuffing some of the protesters.

SEE ALSO: A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckycelebrityfatal shootinggrand jurypolice shootingu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
LIVE: Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian dies after being struck by LIRR train; service impacted
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
A virtual New Year's Eve planned in Times Square
'It's disgusting': NYC streets, parks filling with trash
COVID News: Met Opera cancels entire 2020-21 season amid pandemic
NYC's largest after-school program set for in-person care
Riders discovering unpleasant surprises in subway cars, platforms
Show More
Missouri gov., opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19
NJ city to vote on state's 1st arts fund
NYC mayor to furlough 9,000+ city managers for 1 week
COVID Updates: New FDA precautions could delay vaccine
8-year-old girl shot in NYC apartment, circumstances unknown
More TOP STORIES News