Rescue underway to free worker trapped in Brooklyn wall collapse

(FDNY)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Firefighters are working to rescue a trapped worker after a wall collapse in Brooklyn Wednesday.

The incident happened at 714 39th Street in Sunset Park.

The FDNY confirms there is one patient trapped right now.

They have not been able to reach him yet, and they say heavy rain is complicating the rescue effort.

First responders are currently shoring up and searching the rubble.

