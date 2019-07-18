Sheriff's homicide detectives serve search warrant at Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG

By ABC7.com
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives served a search warrant Thursday morning at the Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG, whose vehicle was involved in a July 3 chase and shootout between deputies and a gunman that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander, authorities said.

YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was not home at the time of the raid and has not been accused of a crime, sheriff's officials said.

Several people were detained at the house, but no arrests were made, an LASD detective told ABC7.

YG previously said he was unaware of the July 3 incident in Compton and Inglewood, which involved a black Cadillac Escalade registered in his name, until after it occurred.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countycomptonpolice chaserap musiclos angeles county sheriff's departmentrappershootinghip hopdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rapper YG says he was nowhere near scene of shootout, chase involving his SUV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in NYC
200th FDNY member dies of WTC-related illness
Hotel evacuated, power outages after manhole fires in NYC
7 On Your Side: NYCHA to pay $10K for losing family's possessions
Jeffrey Epstein denied bail in sex trafficking case
Bus from NJ senior center slams into pole after car runs stop sign
9,000 year old city unearthed in Israel
Show More
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with 2 stores in NJ, TX
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid mix, scattered thunderstorms
Woman sexually abused while sleeping in car in Brooklyn
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
Police called on boy holding 'ice cold beer' sign
More TOP STORIES News