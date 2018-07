EMBED >More News Videos Smoking will no longer be allowed in New York City public housing.

Smoking will no longer be allowed in New York City public housing.NYCHA and City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene officials will launch and celebrate the new smoke-free policy Monday morning.The city says it wants to create a healthier environment for the 400,000 New Yorkers who live in public housing developments.NYCHA says it's meeting a federal deadline that requires all public housing nationwide to go smoke-free by this week.NYCHA's new smoking ban officially takes effect July 30.As part of the new Smoke-Free NYCHA policy, smoking cessation materials and palm cards will be made available to any resident seeking help thanks to NYCHA's partnership with DOHMH, NYC Smoke-Free and other partners.For more information, visit www.nyc.gov/nycha ----------