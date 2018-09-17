EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4255900" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the latest from Rockaway Beach.

Crews assisted in a recovery effort to locate a teenage swimmer who went missing in Queens over the weekend.A 911 call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday after three kids went missing in the water at Shore Front Pkwy and Beach 84th Street.17- year old Lamine Sarr was swimming with two friends when they got caught in a rip current, and Sarr disappeared.The search for Lamine started immediately, but crews have not been able to find his body.Two of the three swimmers made it out.NYPD and FDNY had swimmers in the water searching for the missing 17-year-old. The search was called off just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.A vigil was set for Monday afternoon for the high school senior outside Channel View School for Research in Rockaway Park.The beach is closed for the season, and there were no lifeguards present when Sarr went missing.Swimming is prohibited, but surfing is allowed.----------