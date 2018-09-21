2 dead, off-duty Yonkers officer wounded in Queens shooting

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Two people are dead and an off-duty Yonkers police officer is wounded following a shooting inside a home in the Astoria section of Queens on Friday morni

The shots were reported inside the home on 77th Street just before 7 a.m.

Police cautiously approached the house and found the 43-year-old off-duty Yonkers officer shot in the back and shoulder.

Inside the home, police found a 47-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both shot in the head. The man was holding a semi-automatic weapon.

The off-duty officer was not in possession of his service weapon. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are now attempting to sort out what initially appears to be a domestic violence-related crime.



