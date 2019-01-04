5-year-old boy walks out of kindergarten in Chelsea, wanders onto subway platform

The parents of a 5-year-old boy who walked away from school and ended up on a subway platform in Chelsea speak out.

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A five-year-old boy was found safe Thursday after walking out of school without anyone noticing him and ending up on a subway platform in Manhattan.

The boy found his way onto the platform just feet away from the C and E trains at 23rd Street in Chelsea after wandering away from kindergarten in the middle of the day.

Police say it happened about 12:30 p.m. when the boy for some unknown reason left his class at PS 11 on 21st Street.

Tim Fleischer reports on a boy who walked out of his class and wound up in a subway station.



It is believed the boy then headed east on 21st Street and walked up to Eighth Avenue. He apparently headed north and walked two blocks up to 23rd Street, and entered the subway station.

Once in the station, he is thought to have ducked under the turnstile and out onto the platform.

A Good Samaritan spotted him and alerted police, who then contacted the school and the boy's mother.

A Department of Education spokesperson released the following statement:
"This serious incident was immediately reported to NYPD and the student was swiftly and safely found. We have referred this for investigation and will ensure appropriate follow-up action."

