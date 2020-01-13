Water main break floods several blocks on Upper West Side, subway service suspended

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A huge water main break flooded several streets on the Upper West Side, suspending subway service in the area.West 65th to West 61st streets are flooded on both Broadway and Columbus avenues.The break happened around 5 a.m. Monday. The FDNY says that they are checking the basements of buildings in the area for flooding.1, 2 and 3 service is suspended between Times Sq-42 St and 96 St in both directions.2 trains are running on the 5 line between Nevins St and 149 St-Grand Concourse in both directions.For alternate service between the Bronx and Manhattan, take 4, 5 and 6 service.For alternate service between Brooklyn and Manhattan, take B, D, N, Q, R, 4, and 5 service.For alternate service in Manhattan north of 110 St, use 4, 5 and 6 service.For alternate service on the Upper West Side, take B and C service.For alternate service in lower Manhattan, use 4 and 5 service.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.----------