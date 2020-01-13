Water main break floods several blocks on Upper West Side, subway service suspended

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A huge water main break flooded several streets on the Upper West Side, suspending subway service in the area.

West 65th to West 61st streets are flooded on both Broadway and Columbus avenues.

The break happened around 5 a.m. Monday. The FDNY says that they are checking the basements of buildings in the area for flooding.

1, 2 and 3 service is suspended between Times Sq-42 St and 96 St in both directions.

2 trains are running on the 5 line between Nevins St and 149 St-Grand Concourse in both directions.

For alternate service between the Bronx and Manhattan, take 4, 5 and 6 service.

For alternate service between Brooklyn and Manhattan, take B, D, N, Q, R, 4, and 5 service.

For alternate service in Manhattan north of 110 St, use 4, 5 and 6 service.

For alternate service on the Upper West Side, take B and C service.

For alternate service in lower Manhattan, use 4 and 5 service.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york citywater main break
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire destroys 4 buildings in Bound Brook, NJ
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
Above normal Monday, but cloudy and cooler
Update on investigation into Jersey City supermarket attack
Trial wrapping up for Harlem man accused of killing 6-year-old
2 hospitalized after argument leads to stabbing in Brooklyn
Show More
Passenger on Newark-bound flight accused of assaulting flight attendant
High school soccer coach killed in Ramapo house fire
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
Investigation underway after 2 planes nearly collide at JFK
Sources: Todd Frazier gets 1-year deal from Rangers
More TOP STORIES News