'Live with Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars' preview

LOS ANGELES -- 'Live with Kelly and Mark' is back after the Oscars this year.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos take over the Dolby Theater just hours after the last Oscar is handed out, but preparations for their show begin long before that and Kelly greets the lucky winners moments after they have accepted their Academy Awards.

Imagine the thrill! You are steps from the stage at the Dolby Theater and you get to talk to the winner just a few moments after their lives have changed forever.

"And they're not fully in their bodies. And I would say they're not fully in the right minds when they come backstage so they tell us all kinds of crazy things," Kelly said. "And then, you know, you'll bump into them a year later and they have no memory of being back there. It's kind of a fascinating out of body experience that you get to witness over and over again."

And viewers will get to share in the excitement with Kelly, this time joined by her husband Mark for the first time.

"I used to go to all the parties, but now it's a lot of work," he said.

When was the last time you pulled an 'all-nighter'?

"After the Academy Awards are over, I get in my bathrobe and my fuzzy slippers and I walk I shuffle down the hallway from my, you know, hotel room to the production office, which is a suite of hotel rooms," Kelly said.

The hosts must have a live show ready to go by early the next morning with only the opening done in advance.

"We put ourselves in the movies. And so it is like we chose and selected cultural moments throughout Academy Award history that we felt we could pull off best," Kelly said.

Mark may be the rookie here, but as an actor by profession, he has an advantage on Oscar night.'

"He's got such a natural ease with people. And, unlike me, Mark knows most of the actors that we'll be talking to," Kelly explained.

"I am looking forward to it, especially the backstage, because as an actor you never think that's actually going to happen to you. You never think you're actually going to win an Academy Award. I mean, you think about it, you dream about it. I think the things you think about, wouldn't that be cool?" Mark said.

Very cool, and by the way that never gets old for me: the power of winning an Oscar, and the energy in that audience is like nothing I have experienced elsewhere.