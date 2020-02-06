Arts & Entertainment

'Live' co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to executive produce new ABC pilot 'Work Wife'

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are taking their partnership off camera and into primetime.

ABC has ordered a pilot inspired in part by the relationship of the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-hosts.

Ripa and Seacrest will be executive producers of the show titled "Work Wife."

It will tell the story of Dani and Scott, a platonic male-female team who share professional success, personal friendship and even deodorant.

Dani and Scott must rely on their unique relationship as they start their own real estate team.

And while Ripa and Seacrest will be executive producers on "Work Wife," you can still watch them every morning on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc7ny instagramlive kelly and ryanabcryan seacrestu.s. & worldkelly ripa
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News