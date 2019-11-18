Livery driver accused of stabbing customer to surrender in the Bronx

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A livery cab driver is expected to turn himself in to police Monday for an attack in the Bronx.But the driver maintains he was the victim.Sandy de Jesus Rodriguez says he was defending himself when he pulled a knife on a fare.Surveillance video from October shows Rodriguez arguing with a man in the entry of a building in the 2300 block of Webster Avenue then pulling a knife.He claims the man's girlfriend skipped her fare and then stole $190 from him.When he tried to retrieve the money, Rodriguez claims, he was confronted by the woman's 21-year-old boyfriend.The boyfriend was stabbed during the incident.On Sunday, the driver defended himself, saying the boyfriend was never stabbed in the first place.Police, however, say the victim was wounded in the torso and treated an area hospital.Rodriguez is expected to turn himself in Monday morning.----------