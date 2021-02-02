Livery driver stops to help man on side of road, gets robbed in Riverdale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10245835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chuck's prognostication put him at odds with Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow during his own virtual appearance less than an hour earlier.

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A livery driver trying to help a man whose car broke down on the side of the road was robbed by the man he tried to help.It happened on Tuesday, January 26 at 1 p.m. near Hudson Parkway and Mosholu Parkway in the Riverdale section.The 28-year-old livery driver spotted the vehicle on the side of the road and stopped to offer his help.When the man inside the car got into the livery car, he took out a gun and demanded money from the driver.The livery driver was then ordered to drive to a nearby bank. The robber forced the driver to take out $1,400 from his bank account and give it to him.Once he had the money, the robber got out of the livery car and got into a gray SUV that was driven by another person.The victim was not injured.The robber is described as 20-30 years old.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------