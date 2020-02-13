kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant's Favorite Dish From One of His Go-To Restaurants!

The manager of the restaurant, Rodolfo Garcia, said Bryant had been a regular for over 20 years.

"I remember when he told me he wanted to be treated as a customer, 'please do not treat me as a star because I want to feel like a regular customer,'" said Garcia about Kobe.

Among those waiting in line to order food was Margie Aguirre and her husband, who have been customers for many years.

Kobe's favorite place to sit was at a table in the far right-hand corner, closest to the register.

"Right here, I consider this holy ground because his spirit is here," said Aguirre, who was sitting a couple of tables away from Kobe's spot.
