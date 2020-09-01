Family's 800 piece 'quarantine caterpillar' brings Cypress community together

CYPRESS, Texas -- At the beginning of the pandemic, 11-year-old Nicole McWilliam started a fun project in her neighborhood park in Cypress, Texas.

She created a "quarantine caterpillar" with 10 painted rocks and put up a sign inviting neighbors to contribute to it.

Her original goal was just 100 rocks, but to her surprise, the caterpillar has now grown to 800 rocks and counting!

The heartwarming project has brought the community together and even made international headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressabc13 plus cypressstay home storiescommunity strongabc13 plusktrkpandemiclocalish show (lsh)good newscommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY saves woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
NYC delays schools reopening; Officials plead for 'patience'
3 MTA workers attacked in 24 hours, agency says
Barclays Center to serve as polling site, NY absentee portal open
2 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
District gives every student Chromebook to make remote learning easier
Uber to launch mask verification feature for riders
Show More
New Robin Williams film examines Lewy body dementia
GM, Ford complete US contracts to build breathing machines
Speed limits being reduced at these 9 dangerous NYC roadways
COVID Updates: 74% of people say they would get vaccine
Tropical Storm Omar forms off NC coast, will move out to sea
More TOP STORIES News