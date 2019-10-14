18-Year-Old Couch Drummer Goes Viral

Meet Trinity Robinson.

The 18-year-old Chicago drummer has garnered the attention of Anderson .Paak and Missy Elliot by just drumming on her couch. She's become famous on the internet for using couch cushions and a toy lawn mower to show off her percussion skills.

But now Robinson has a full drum kit, thanks to Anderson .Paak.

Robinson first posted her drumming to Michael Jackson's "Chicago" on social media, which caught the attention of Anderson .Paak.

.Paak, a rapper and drummer from Oxnard, California, loved Robinson so much, he gifted her the kit.

"I never thought a Chicago girl just beating on household items would get such notoriety," Robinson said. "It felt amazing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens killed after car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames
Two young children find mother murdered inside Bronx apartment
Police: 85-year-old woman attacked, robbed on Upper West Side
AccuWeather: Perfect parade weather
Must-read stories from the weekend
Simone Biles sets medal record at world championships
Flight diverted to JFK after being diverted due to smoke in cockpit
Show More
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Fortnite has been down for hours
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police: Employee shoots man trying to rob Bronx grocery store
Man arrested in vandalism of 6 FDNY ambulances in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News