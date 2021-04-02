250 flavors of soda available at Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar

EMBED <>More Videos

250 flavors of soda available at Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar in Cary

CARY, N.C. -- A burger and a soda are an iconic pair that has been around for generations.

At Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar, the combinations between the two are endless.


There is something for everybody with over 250 flavors of soda, custom made burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, shakes, and so much more.

Corbett Shope, who is the owner of the establishment, prides himself on using grass-fed beef as well as alternatives for those who have allergies or choose not to eat meat. With gluten free buns, an impossible burger, and a black bean burger, you will be able to find what you are looking for at Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID update as vaccine eligibility expands
2 dead in truck crash that shut down part of LIE for 8 hours
Bar opening event linked to 46 COVID cases, school closure: CDC
NYC gets rid of schools 2 case rule; curfews lifted at many businesses
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
COVID Updates: 1 in 10 people in US has tested positive for virus
Show More
6 stabbed and slashed in knife attack in NYC neighborhood
Weinstein appeals rape conviction, claims he was made 'media villain'
Coney Island amusement parks ready to welcome back guests
ER doc theorized lack of oxygen stopped George Floyd's heart | LIVE
Anti-hate crime rally held before court appearance in Asian attack
More TOP STORIES News