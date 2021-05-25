localish

3-D murals take you around the world

EMBED <>More Videos

3-D murals take you around the world

ALIEF, Texas -- Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the country, but you can see dozens of different cultures in just a few blocks when you visit Alief.

The International Management District commissioned well-known artist Armando Castelan to create 22 3-D globe murals.

Each one is painted on a two-ton concrete globe in the area. The district worked with Alief ISD to find countries and communities represented in the schools, and Castelan created dozens of murals including India, Vietnam, the Middle East and Texas.

Castelan said, When people see these globes, I hope they see first of all theyre in an area that supports the arts, theyre in an area that supports diversity. And if theyve never been to an art gallery, now they have some artwork right there to enjoy.



You can see more of Castelans artwork on his website or Instagram.

And you can see a map of the globe locations on Houston Mural Map.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aliefartabc13 plusktrkdiversityabc13 plus alieflocalish
LOCALISH
3-D murals take you around the world
Hold up, Bigfoot Has Moved to the East Coast??
Knicks Superfan Goes to Every Game For Heartwrenching Reason
Alief proud! The bond of Blood Bros. BBQ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Our America: A Year of Activism' | WATCH LIVE
Live Updates: NYC marks 1 year since murder of George Floyd
George Floyd's family meeting with Pres. Biden at White House
67-year-old Jewish man punched while entering synagogue: Police
'Breakthrough' COVID cases in fully vaccinated remain rare
On-duty subway conductor punched in face in NYC: Police
20-year-old arrested in back-to-back attacks against Jewish victims
Show More
Coronavirus Updates: Rising cases in Japan spark US travel warning
Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens
Video shows woman inside Texas zoo's monkey exhibit
Texas set to allow unlicensed handgun carry despite outcry
House Republican leaders condemn Taylor Greene over Holocaust comments
More TOP STORIES News