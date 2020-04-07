3D printing face shields for medical workers

A Chicago mother and son duo are making hundreds of 3D printed face shields in their basement to give to medical workers fighting COVID-19. The pair got so much interest from their neighbors, they created a Facebook group that's gained hundreds of members also dedicated to printing face shields. Healthcare workers across the country have faced PPE shortages are the number of coronavirus patients has skyrocketed. The shields supplement the PPE supply for doctors and nurses at Swedish Hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirushospitalsdoctors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Suffolk County officials hold coronavirus briefing
LIVE | Death toll tops 1,200 in NJ; Parks ordered closed
More than 5,400 deaths in NY, but hospitalizations down
Some states more successful than others at staying home, data shows
How do we restart life after coronavirus?
'We are not there yet,' NYC mayor says, but also sees hope
How international travel left NY vulnerable to coronavirus
Show More
Man fatally stabbed on J train in Williamsburg
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
Tuesday's supermoon to be biggest, brightest of the year
Lowe's will close on Easter during coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News