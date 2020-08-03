Houston family adopts 5 siblings separated through foster system

HOUSTON, Texas -- Andi and Thomas Bonura always knew they wanted a large family. After struggling to get pregnant and losing a child, they were able to have three kids of their own - Joey, Sadie and Daphne. But the Bonura family still had love to give.

The Houston, Texas family decided to foster a child and went through the long process to be approved with the DePelchin Children's Center.

A few months later, they were there when Bryson was born.

The couple then learned Bryson had four other siblings in the foster system and adopted him, Gabi, David, Carter and Thomas.

The adoption process was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they officially became a family over a Zoom ceremony a few months ago.


The family of 10 is full of love and joy, and say they have everything they could ever want.

"We would rather live poor in a small house that was full of love, rather than a big, luxurious house, empty with no kids," Thomas said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfamilyall goodadoptionktrkfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tri-State prepares for Isaias: What you need to know | LIVE
COVID Updates: LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds coronavirus briefing
Tropical Storm Isaias headed toward NYC, warnings issued
Judge Salas, whose son was killed and husband shot, speaks out
Man arrested in 2 attacks at Manhattan grocery stores
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Passerby hit by falling basket meant to catch subway debris
Show More
Lord & Taylor, Men's Wearhouse owner file for bankruptcy
NYC mayor says Open Restaurants Program saved 80,000 jobs
Search for man who flashed woman, stabbed man on subway
Party boat owners arrested after failure to comply with social distancing
Bear euthanized after attack on man in garage of NJ home
More TOP STORIES News