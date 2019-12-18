50 Years with Frosty the Snowman

CHICAGO -- This holiday season marks 50 years since the Rankin Bass television special ran for the first time.

To celebrate, Goldschmidt is traveling across Chicago to share the "heart and warmth" the holiday special brings to people young and old.

"It has the back story for Frosty the Snowman that the song and the comic books and storybooks didn't have," Goldschmidt said. "Rankin/Bass brought personality to Frosty and Rudolph and all these characters."

But how did his character become so iconic?

"You have to go to the core of it and that's the writing by Romeo Mueller. He didn't have a writing style like today," Goldschmidt said. "This was written with a lot of heart and warmth and he had characters that didn't fit in and everyone can identify with that."

You can watch the iconic TV special on Freeform, December December 23rd and 24th.
