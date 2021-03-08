localish inspire

Meet the 78-year-old female weightlifter breaking world records

By Michael Koenigs & Elie Sokoloff
NEW YORK -- Nora Langdon is no ordinary grandma unless your grandma can bench over 200 lbs and squat double her weight!

At 78 years old, Nora is still pushing the boundaries of her body. Since starting her weightlifting career in 2007, Nora has competed in 22 powerlifting meets and has won 20 of them. While most septuagenarians are settling down and retiring, Nora is gearing up to be in the best shape of her life. How's that for beating the odds!


You can find Nora in the gym or at her Instagram, @jazzienora, where she asks, "Dont wish your girlfriend could squat like Me?

