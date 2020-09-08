be localish los angeles

80-year-old bakery helps customers celebrate during the pandemic

After over 80 years in business, not even the coronavirus pandemic could stop Phoenix Bakery from serving up its famous sweets.

"We are famous for our strawberry cream cakes, our almond cookies and our sugar butterfly," said Phoenix Bakery CEO Kathy Chan Ceppi.

"Sweets for the sweet." That's the longstanding motto at Phoenix Bakery in Los Angeles' Chinatown neighborhood.

"It was started by my mother and my father in 1938," said Ceppi.

A love for sweet treats runs in the family and for their customers too.

"We have a very loyal group of customers that are almost into their third generation here," said Ceppi.

But when the coronavirus started to become a threat, the Ceppis noticed a change in their community.

"We noticed during the Chinatown parade, there were not that many people along the entire route. And then in March, of course, we started getting all the cancellations for wedding cakes and big parties, and that's impacted our business quite a bit," said Ceppi.

The Ceppis said they've taken several steps to adjust to health guidelines, but note that not even a pandemic can stop people from celebrating.

"My parents started this in the 1930s because they knew that even in hard times people celebrated important events like birthdays, anniversaries, you know, and it holds true today," said Ceppi.

Phoenix Bakery
@phoenixbakery
213.628.4642
969 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcbite sizelocalishbe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Azucanela provides fresh churros made-to-order
Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with magical drinks
Family brings Afro-Mexican cuisine to community
Community steps up to help keep arcade in business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7OYS Investigates: Racial disparities in policing in NYC
1 killed, 2 injured when gunman opens fire in NYC courtyard
Single mom of 4 has only a lemonade stand as income source
District suspends student for attending in-person classes on remote day
Labor Day violence: 6-year-old shot, teen charged with attempted murder
COVID test now available for Newark Airport passengers
4 more states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
Show More
Rochester police leaders retiring after Daniel Prude suffocation death
Start of school in Connecticut delayed by ransomware attack
NY schools to receive 'COVID report cards,' Cuomo says
13-year-old boys arrested in case of 89-year-old woman set on fire
What led to 28 Ft. Hood soldiers' deaths? Congress wants to know
More TOP STORIES News