93-Year-Old Veteran Opens Boozy Bakery

A 93-year-old WWII veteran refuses to retire and just started his latest business venture, selling alcohol-infused cupcakes out of a new bakery in New Jersey.

Ray Boutwell, the founder of Ray's Boozy Cupcakes, Ec., in Vorhees, N.J., is the mind behind tantalizing offerings such as Pina Colada, Tequila Sunrise and Blueberry Vodka cupcakes. The bakery opened in mid-August and has become a popular spot due to its boozy sweets.

Ray's Boozy Cupcakes Bakery | Facebook
1225 Haddonfield Berlin Rd, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043
