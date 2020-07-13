Bassetts has been serving up scoops of ice cream for more than a century

When Reading Terminal Market opened in 1892, Bassetts signed a lease and has been there ever since.
They are the last remaining original merchant at the market.
They have over 40 flavors and sell cones, cups, sundaes and shakes that rely on a high butterfat content - not egg yolks - for their famous creamy texture.
The business has expanded into sales around the world and has no plans to thaw out anytime soon.
Bassetts Ice Cream | Facebook | Instagram
Reading Terminal Market
45 North 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-864-2771