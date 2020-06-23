abc13 plus richmond rosenberg

Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum is a treasure trove of history

ROSENBERG, TX -- The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, Texas connects visitors with the rich history of the Black cowboy. The Museum opened its doors in 2017 and features an incredible collection of photographs, artifacts, and memorabilia.

The founder, Larry Callies, first started in rodeo when he was just 12-years-old and was the second Black cowboy in Texas to make it to the state finals in 1971. He once dreamed of becoming a country music singer but lost his voice. His passion turned to history, and Callies spent years collecting the items now in the Black Cowboy Museum. He now shares stories and history many have never heard before.

If you would like to visit or learn more, go to blackcowboymuseum.org. The Black Cowboy Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosenbergcommunity strongblack historyktrklocalish show (lsh)abc13 plus richmond rosenberglocalish
ABC13 PLUS RICHMOND ROSENBERG
These are some of the best and unique donuts you'll ever eat!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci says 'it will be when not if' for a COVID-19 vaccine: LIVE
Coronavirus Updates: New York holds unusual primary amid COVID-19
Macy's fireworks in NYC will be a series of smaller displays
NYC cracking down on illegal fireworks, homeless man hurt
2 adults, 1 child found dead in pool in East Brunswick
Mid-Hudson region enters Phase 3 reopening
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Bill Ritter finally got a haircut... and for a good cause
5 shot while attending vigil for shooting victim in Brooklyn
Key races to watch for New York State Primary Day
Man riding motorized scooter struck, killed in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News