A queer, Black, female Rabbi's fight for racial equity in Judaism

By Christian Todd
Elon, NC -- "People tell me I'm not Jewish because I'm Black."

Rabbi Sandra Lawson is one of the world's first openly queer Black female rabbis.


Having faced discrimination in her profession, Rabbi Lawson is helping pave the way for Jewish people of color.

She views her presence in leadership roles in the Jewish community as representing a tangible example of racial justice.


With at least one Black student in every rabbinical school in the country, she believes representation in the clergy is long overdue. It is her prerogative to do what she describes as her part, for the next generation of rabbis. This is her story in her own words.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nclgbtqjewishrace in americalocalishwtvdrace and culture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus, found lying in street
New photos of woman accused of hitting toddler on subway
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Springsteen pleads guilty to 1 count in DUI case, other charges dropped
NJ woman missing for 2 weeks found safe, back home with family
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Investigation continues after woman, boy found dead in NJ pond
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: 17% of US adults now vaccinated
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 4 people injured
Giant FEMA vaccine sites open in Brooklyn and Queens
Subway attack: Video shows vicious assault in Brooklyn
Chancellor Carranza talks about reopening NYC middle schools
More TOP STORIES News