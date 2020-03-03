The Adored Project spreads love through Philly, one note at a time

If you are ever feeling down about yourself, always know you are "Adored by Danni."

As a child growing up in Philadelphia, Danni began to feel insecure about her self-image. To tackle this head-on, she learned how to love herself and then sharing that love with the whole city.

She calls it the "Adored Project," a venture in which she creates heart-shaped cut-outs and writes uplifting messages on them to pass out to total strangers.



With more than 8,000 hearts and counting, she roams around the Philadelphia area to hand them out to total strangers just to brighten their day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
Schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
Congregants self-quarantine, Temple suspends services over coronavirus case
MTA bus driver accused of spitting on passenger in NYC speaks out
Man with BB gun on rooftop apparently YouTuber making movie: NYPD
Dow drops 785 points despite fed rate cut
MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
NJ Transit taking measures against coronavirus
Archdiocese of Newark issues guidance to priests as coronavirus spreads
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on way to work
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
More TOP STORIES News