Kustom Kars: Delivering Smiles to Kids with Cancer

This New Jersey man is devoting his retirement years to making kids with cancer smile with his tricked out PopPop Kustom Kars. His mission is to raise awareness about pediatric cancer while spreading the kind of positivity that helped him recover from a debilitating stroke a few years ago, and he won't accept a dime for his efforts.
Take a look at what he does to these cars - and what these cars do for the kids.

There are smiles to go around for everyone!
