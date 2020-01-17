All-Girls 'Newsies' Adds Empowering Message to the Classic Musical

The classic musical Newsies is getting a new twist at an all-girls high school in a west suburb of Chicago.The production does feature one boy in a lead role, but the entire rest of the cast is made up of Trinity High School students.Along with casting girls into some of the male roles, a few of the roles were adjusted to become more girl-centric.Theater teacher, Pat Henderson, couldn't be more excited that the newsies are ready for their debut!Henderson said her entire cast and crew share her passion for Newsies."To see young people getting excited about something that I love so much, it's the best thing that you can get," Henderson said.