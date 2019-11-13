Amazing service dog predicts seizures, can comfort or get help

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP -- This special service dog is helping to reduce the number of seizures a disabled man gets per day.

Giovani Corporan, 20, was born with several genetic issues at birth that caused him to have an average of 78 seizures per day.

His family has tried everything to get his seizures under control, but nothing worked until they found a dog named Wrangler. Wrangler connected to Gio instantly and now they are bonded like no other.

The dog is able to sense when Gio is about to have a seizure and alert his family as well as calm Gio down to help prevent the seizure. Since getting Wrangler, Gio has improved everyday, and his family is able to rest easier knowing they have Wrangler if anything goes wrong.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eveshamall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Search underway in connection to missing 25-year-old NJ woman
Video: Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at mall
6 dogs left outside in freezing temps rescued on Long Island
Venice, Italy flooded by highest tide in 50 years
Man, dog sleeping in NYC subway station stabbed during dispute
Exclusive: Endangered falcons set free atop NYC high-rise
Show More
Rapper Kodak Black gets 3-year prison sentence in weapons case
75-year-old man punched, robbed inside NYC apartment building
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
Suspicious fire burns through NJ home, spreads to 3 others
AccuWeather: Frigid cold challenges records
More TOP STORIES News