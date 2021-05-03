localish

Traditional Japanese bakery in Anaheim spreads sweetness through baked goods

ANAHEIM -- Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe's traditional Japanese baked-goods keep SoCal customers coming back for more.

"I like to eat it a certain way, so I get that last bite," said returning customer Emma Mansfield.

The traditional Japanese bakery has been introducing sweet and savory pastries since opening in Downtown Anaheim in July of 2018.

"We have two locations in city of Okayama," said Takahide Tome Kukidome, co-owner of Okayama Kobo Bakery & Café. "We first opened in Japan in 1986; it's 34 years old."

The savory treats will take your breath away, perfect for that pick-me-up any time of day.

"We bake fresh daily, every 30 minutes. There's a new bread coming out of the oven," said Rocky Yoneyama, co-owner of Okayama Kobo Bakery & Café. "Customers know that when they come in at 2 p.m., they still have fresh bread coming out."


"Our bakers are amazing and are able to keep up with the demand," said Maricela Llamas, manager of Okayama Kobo Bakery & Café.


A unique blend of Hokkaido wheat flour only found in Japan is the secret ingredient keeping customers coming back.

"You can actually taste the flour, the fluffiness, the texture too," Yoneyama told Localish LA.

"It kind of reminds me of buying bread in Japan," said Sean Nishiyama, who frequents shop at least three times a month from Santa Ana.

Topping their menu is the wildly popular and yet simple salt and butter roll.

"We stick butter inside, so when you put it in your mouth, it melts," explained Yoneyama. "Of course, at the bottom, it's crispy."

Located just a few blocks from Disneyland, Okayama Kobo Bakery & Café opens Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"This bread is very comforting," said Nishiyama.

"The bakery helps connect the community, connect the family. So, that's what we want to be a part of," Yoneyama added.
