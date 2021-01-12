localish

Muralist helps bring colorful art to local neighborhoods

LOS ANGELES -- "Art is important now especially during the pandemic because it keeps you busy, it keeps your mind busy," said muralist Phobik.

The Los Angeles based artist has been giving back through his work. As part of the nonprofit, Smile South Central, Phobik

has been painting murals in local neighborhoods.

"It brightens up their day and uplifts the community and it introduces other people to creative artwork," Phobik told Localish LA.

See Phobik's work HERE.
