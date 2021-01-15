localish

Artist Muck Rock finds a sense of belonging through her art

LOS ANGELES -- Artist Jules Muck began painting graffiti as a teen in Europe and England in the 1990s. Now, her art is seen across the United States and around the world.

"I think that art is bringing a lot of light to people, and especially street art is very important right now because museums and galleries are closed," she told Localish.

In Santa Monica, CA you can see her mural that calls for peace after two men were killed in late August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"When I'm driving around LA or anywhere I see one of my pieces, the main thing that it does for me is it makes me feel at home," Muck said. "I'm a first-generation immigrant and everywhere I've lived I've felt like I didn't belong so when I put my work out there I feel like oh I'm allowed to be here."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalish
LOCALISH
Philly's 'Favorite Trashman' clean-up work extends beyond his pickup route
Jersey boys turn homebrewing idea into Armageddon Brewing
Local lingerie shop sells inclusive sizes for all
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash with police car sends SUV into home; Officer airlifted
MTA: Speed a factor after bus veers off road, dangles from overpass
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Suspect arrested in random subway hammer attack, breaking taxi window
Pence calls Harris to offer congratulations
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Former NJ football star brings community together with coffee
Show More
FBI says over 200 identified in Capitol riots
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
COVID Live Updates: New coronavirus variant case found on Long Island
NJ state employees ordered to work from home inauguration day
Accused killer said black smoke left dad's body, entered his own
More TOP STORIES News