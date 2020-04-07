Attorney frees the wrongfully convicted

Get to know Kathleen Zellner. This powerhouse attorney is the post-conviction lawyer for Steven Avery, the subject behind Netflix's docu-series "Making a Murderer." She called "Making a Murder" a perfect example of how she likes to deconstruct a case, and said it was probably the most difficult case she's had. But long before she entered the spotlight, Kathleen has worked extensively in wrongful conviction advocacy. "I get innocent people out of prison," she explained. "The thing that I'm most proud of is saving that many lives."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
netflixjuvenile crime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
119 new fatalities in Nassau County, raising death toll to 500
Death toll tops 1,200 in NJ; Parks ordered closed
More than 5,400 deaths in NY, but hospitalizations down
Some states more successful than others at staying home, data shows
How do we restart life after coronavirus?
'We are not there yet,' NYC mayor says, but also sees hope
How international travel left NY vulnerable to coronavirus
Show More
Man fatally stabbed on J train in Williamsburg
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
Tuesday's supermoon to be biggest, brightest of the year
Lowe's will close on Easter during coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News