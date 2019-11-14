desserts

Authentic Coffee & Churros at Cocoa Cinnamon

Cocoa Cinnamon is a Latin style cafe that offers authentic churros and coffee imported from multiple Latin American countries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhammexicandessertsbite sizelocalishcoffee
DESSERTS
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
Daly City bakery creates Boo-tiful Macarons for Halloween
Adorable sisters start small business selling desserts
Angus Crowne Milkshake Emporium Has More Than Just Milkshakes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Dirt bikers circle NYPD officer in gas station confrontation
Search for woman who took 4 dogs from Bronx driveway
City announces Outreach NYC and new deputy mayor of HHS
NYPD officers dodge bullets outside Cypress Hills deli
2 deadly fires in 3 days in Bayville, Long Island
Search underway in connection to missing 25-year-old NJ woman
AccuWeather: Warmer days to end the week
Show More
Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents
Ex-Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick announces presidential bid
Worker rescued from 100-foot McDonald's sign in Ohio
Newborn found dead along walking path in NY wooded area
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
More TOP STORIES News