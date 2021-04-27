Authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen diner opens in Irvine

IRVINE -- Popular in the Bay Area for their Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen, Marufuku opens newest location in Irvine, California.
The San Fransico-based concept, co-founded by Eiichi Mochizuki, features tasty options for both vegetarians and protein-lovers.
"Irvine, I think at the moment in Orange County, is one of the meccas of Asian food," said German Fabregas, owner of Marufuku Ramen, located in Irvine's Los Olivos Market Place.
The traditional Japanese menu includes three ramen choices and a variety of Asian-inspired small plates.
"Everything here is made with passion and love," Fabregas explained.
Topping as one of the favorites is their Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen dipped in rich pork broth and simmered pork belly.
"As soon as you taste it, it will create like different emotions," described Fabregas.
With Orange County entering less restrictive tiers, the restaurant invited guests for a private tasting showcasing dishes, beautiful interior and outdoor dinning area.
"It has been a tough year, you know. Proud to be opened and just serving our community," said Fabregas.
"Being Asian myself, supporting a local Asian business is of utmost importance to me," said Ling Lu of Tustin.
Marafuku Ramen has multiple locations in California - one in Texas, with another new SoCal restaurant opening in Del Mar come spring 2021.
"It just warms your soul; the flavors just pack a punch," said food blogger Jeana Viteri of Glendale. "You're just going to walk away feeling incredibly happy with something that you ate, and that's hard to beat."
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/MarufukuRamenOfficial
https://www.instagram.com/marufukuramenofficial
OTHER LINKS:
https://www.marufukuramen.com
