localish

Baking company starts online movement to share positive messages on sweets

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- An Illinois baking product company is spreading positivity with a hashtag and something sweet.

Wilton Brands started the #SweeterInColor Instagram campaign. The Naperville-based company is encouraging bakers, and just about anyone who enjoys baking, to use their creativity to write positive messages on their sweets.

Erika Mathis, marketing manager at the shop, said the whole point is to bring a smile to someone's face. The campaign started in April and has since taken off on social media with over 500 posts with the hashtag #SweeterInColor.

Mathis said it's their way of letting others know they're not alone.

If you're interested in participating in the #SweeterInColor campaign, here's what you need to do.

First, use icing, sprinkles or any other colorful edible products to write a positive message on a treat.

"Think of it like a virtual greeting card," the company said.

Next, dedicate your treat to someone and post your message on Instagram. Make sure to include the #SweeterInColor hashtag and tag @wiltoncakes on your post for an opportunity to be featured on the company's social channels.

For more information, visit the company's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervillesocial mediaall goodbakinginstagramcakelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Join this block's social distance dance party
This restaurant is now a drive-thru
RSVP Philadelphia feeds seniors during COVID-19 crisis
These free virtual workouts are creating an online fitness community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about plans to reopen the Jersey Shore
Calls for dismissal of NYC health commissioner over NYPD comments
Mom arrested after subway confrontation with NYPD over mask
Central New York cleared to begin reopening
Multiple families report missing items of dying COVID-19 patients
McConnell hits Democrats' 'totally unserious' coronavirus relief bill
Opera singer giving nightly sidewalk concerts in Brooklyn
Show More
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Mayor announces expanded COVID-19 testing in NYC
7-year-old LI girl donates American Girl doll money to hospital
With limits, Jersey Shore can begin to reopen
Connecticut Food Bank distributing 39 tons of food in Norwalk
More TOP STORIES News